Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.03. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITO. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 750,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.