Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.10.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $424.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

