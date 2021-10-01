Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.51 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 328,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 253,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 32,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

