Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,346 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,377,000 after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $161.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

