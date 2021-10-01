Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.83 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

IJK opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

