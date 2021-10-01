Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 27,293 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 286.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,760 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $412,455,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 404.8% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,584,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,484,000 after buying an additional 2,874,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $133.72 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.12 and a 200-day moving average of $144.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

