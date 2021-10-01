Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 219.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter worth $53,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

