Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,822 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 109,614 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $14,977,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CM. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

CM stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

