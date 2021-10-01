Stephens Inc. AR Sells 7,238 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.