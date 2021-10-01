Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $63.26 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

