Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on JOAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

In other news, SVP Robert Will bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in JOANN by 9.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

