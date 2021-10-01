StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.10.

STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.