STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. STORE Capital reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

STOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,826. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

