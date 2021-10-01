STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stake Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $32.03 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

