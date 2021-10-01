Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRMLF. CIBC cut Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMLF opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. Storm Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

