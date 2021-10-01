Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $35,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,273,000 after acquiring an additional 217,217 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,769,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 242,885 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,557,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,339,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,673,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,244,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter.

GEM opened at $37.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $42.31.

