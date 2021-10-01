Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $39,000 in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.95 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

