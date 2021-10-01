Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.36.

Shares of PXD opened at $166.51 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 123.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.