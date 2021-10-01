Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after purchasing an additional 232,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,939,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,900,000 after purchasing an additional 183,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99. International Paper has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

