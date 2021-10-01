Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,593.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of MRCY opened at $47.42 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.