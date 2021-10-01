Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISR. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $855,000.

Shares of FISR stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18.

