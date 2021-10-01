Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.21

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.21 and traded as high as $15.52. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 164,647 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $959.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.45 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a positive change from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

