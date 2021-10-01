Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Sells $1,418,170.95 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Jeffrey Mader sold 39,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $1,418,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $1,402,053,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $107,783,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $75,975,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after buying an additional 1,198,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

