Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Update

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS SEPGY opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. Superdry has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.73.
About Superdry
