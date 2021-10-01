Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Update

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SEPGY opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. Superdry has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.73.

Get Superdry alerts:

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.