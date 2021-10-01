SureRemit Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $16,249.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00067419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00106587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00148595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,747.19 or 1.00023696 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.50 or 0.06780011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.