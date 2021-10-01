Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TrueBlue by 134.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:TBI opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

