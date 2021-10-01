Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 486,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,369,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

PHM opened at $45.92 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

