Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,750,000 after acquiring an additional 551,780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRMK opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. Analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

