Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $417,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

NYSE LEN opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average is $100.69.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

