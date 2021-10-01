Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,805,000 after buying an additional 117,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 72,017 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth $1,015,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NFBK opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.