SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $646.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $677.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $11,069,775. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

