SVB Leerink Upgrades Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to “Outperform”

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

SNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

