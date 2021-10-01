Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches Market Cap of $15.01 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $15.01 million and $755,162.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swingby Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,072,302 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars.

