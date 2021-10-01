Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at $101,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

