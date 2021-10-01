Swiss National Bank Has $1.06 Million Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 21.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 104,820 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 14.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 75.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 113,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 31.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of USM opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

