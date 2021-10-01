Swiss National Bank Has $1.08 Million Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.07% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 257,997 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,327 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,921,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 133,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMRX opened at $5.34 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.