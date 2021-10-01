Swiss National Bank Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Forrester Research worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

FORR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $49.26 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $944.22 million, a P/E ratio of 86.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $40,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

