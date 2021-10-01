Swiss National Bank Sells 1,900 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $488.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.57.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

