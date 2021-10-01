Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $54.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 306,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $52.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,603 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.