Syncona (LON:SYNC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $168.43

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 168.43 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 169.60 ($2.22), with a volume of 2043954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.40 ($2.27).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNC shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.65) target price on shares of Syncona in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.65) target price on shares of Syncona in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Syncona alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 216.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.