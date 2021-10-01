Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Cathy Marie Robinson Sells 32,923 Shares

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cathy Marie Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sysco alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00.

Sysco stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. 1,840,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,875. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.57. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.