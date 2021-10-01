T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.04. 6,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,170. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.94 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.