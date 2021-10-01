Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,799 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

