Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Target by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.33 and its 200 day moving average is $230.58. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.