Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMKR. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $458,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.86 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

