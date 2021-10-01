TD Securities Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$72.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.44.

TSE:CAR.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 152,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,142. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.31. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$42.22 and a 1-year high of C$62.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The company has a market cap of C$10.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.60.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

