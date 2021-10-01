Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $70,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

