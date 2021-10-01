Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.