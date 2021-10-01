Tendies (TEND) Price Reaches $0.0503 on Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Tendies has traded up 25% against the dollar. Tendies has a total market cap of $377,446.21 and $9.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00117512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00177662 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,707 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,707 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

