Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.84 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

